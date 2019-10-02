Undersheriff: 2 dead at home near Paw Paw

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home near Paw Paw.

A photo shows the 30th Street home Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies were called to on Oct. 2, 2019.

Wednesday morning, investigators were called to a home in the 46000 block of 30th Street, just south of Heritage Glen Golf Club in Almena Township, about four miles northeast of Paw Paw.

Van Buren County Undersheriff Kevin Conklin told News 8 deputies found two bodies at the home. It’s unclear how they died.

Autopsies on both people are scheduled for Thursday; Conklin said the sheriff’s office planned to release more information about the case after that.

Authorities are withholding the names of the pair while the notify their relatives.