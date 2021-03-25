Two people die in Dowagiac house fire

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have died in a house fire in Dowagiac.

The Dowagiac Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department arrived at the house on E. Telegraph Street near Railroad Street at 6:54 a.m. Thursday to find flames coming from the two-story building.

The firefighters went into the burning house and found two people dead in an upstairs room. Their names were not released Thursday.

Authorities say the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread throughout the house, trapping the two people upstairs. The house had no smoke detectors.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.