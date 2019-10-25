2 men arrested during drug bust

Southwest Michigan

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested Wednesday during a drug bust in Benton Harbor.

Authorities say they arrested Douglas Davis, 43, and Sirshun Burris, 41, after a 2-month investigation for the distribution of crystal meth.

The Southwest Enforcement Team detectives, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, and the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety issued a narcotics search warrant.

When authorities arrived, one of the suspects took off on foot, but was caught a few blocks away by authorities. Two other people were found inside of the house when the search warrant was executed.

They say they seized more than a pound of crystal meth, three handguns and other drug related items.

Davis is faces five charges:

  • Five counts of delivery of meth
  • Possession with the intent to deliver meth
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of ammo by a felon
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony

He is at the Berrien County Jail.

Burris faces six charges:

  • Delivery of meth
  • Possession with intent to deliver meth
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of ammo by a felon
  • Three counts Possession of a firearm while committing a felony
  • Resisting and obstructing police

He is also at the Berrien County Jail.

