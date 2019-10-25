2 men arrested during drug bust

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested Wednesday during a drug bust in Benton Harbor.
Authorities say they arrested Douglas Davis, 43, and Sirshun Burris, 41, after a 2-month investigation for the distribution of crystal meth.
The Southwest Enforcement Team detectives, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, and the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety issued a narcotics search warrant.
When authorities arrived, one of the suspects took off on foot, but was caught a few blocks away by authorities. Two other people were found inside of the house when the search warrant was executed.
They say they seized more than a pound of crystal meth, three handguns and other drug related items.
Davis is faces five charges:
- Five counts of delivery of meth
- Possession with the intent to deliver meth
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of ammo by a felon
- Three counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony
He is at the Berrien County Jail.
Burris faces six charges:
- Delivery of meth
- Possession with intent to deliver meth
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of ammo by a felon
- Three counts Possession of a firearm while committing a felony
- Resisting and obstructing police
He is also at the Berrien County Jail.