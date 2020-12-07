Two injured after firearm malfunction in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) —The Cass County Sheriff’s Department told News 8 a man and a boy were injured when a gun they were using malfunctioned.

Authorities say deputies arrived on scene around 8:44 p.m. Sunday to investigate. The investigation shows 28-year-old David Williamson and 8-year-old Jeremiah Craigo were outside of their home shooting target practice when the gun they were using misfired and injured them both.

Both Williamson and Craigo were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment and they are both listed in stable condition at this time.