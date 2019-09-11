Two Benton Harbor shootings send 2 to the hospital

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor officers are investigating two shootings in as many days that sent two people to the hospital.

The first shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday on Ogden Avenue near East Empire Avenue. Officers say the victim, a 29-year-old Benton Harbor man, had already been taken to a hospital by the time they arrived. He was transferred to Borgess Methodist Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The second shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday about seven blocks west of the first shooting, on Lavette Avenue at East Empire Avenue. Benton Harbor officers say they found a 44-year-old Benton Harbor resident who had been wounded by gunfire. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

It’s unclear if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information in either of these crimes is encouraged to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.