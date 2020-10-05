Troopers seek suspect vehicle in Branch Co. hit-and-run

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police are asking for help in finding a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Branch County’s Sherwood Township.

Troopers say a female pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday near Oliverda Road and M-60.

Investigators described the pickup truck as an older, two-door white Ford with a long box. It is believed the passenger side mirror was damaged from the impact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.