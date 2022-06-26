SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are asking the public for help to find a suspect wanted for cutting and removing a catalytic converter and taking scraped metals from a dumpster in Sodus Township.

The Michigan State Police said that the catalytic converter and scraped metals were taken from the back lot of Beaudoin Electric, located at 3042 S. Pipestone Rd. It’s unclear when the theft happened.

Police say the suspect is a male who was wearing a hood and may have a goatee.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the MSP Niles Post at 269.683.4411.