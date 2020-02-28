Troopers look for stolen sheep in St. Joseph Co.

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police is looking for several stolen items, including three Barbados blackbelly sheep.

Troopers say the larceny happened between Wednesday evening and Friday morning at a location on U.S. 12 and Sevison Road in White Pigeon Township in St. Joseph County.

Other items that were stolen include chainsaws, a riding lawn tractor and a yellow tri-axle implement trailer, trooper say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.

