Troopers look for stolen sheep in St. Joseph Co.

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police is looking for several stolen items, including three Barbados blackbelly sheep.

Troopers say the larceny happened between Wednesday evening and Friday morning at a location on U.S. 12 and Sevison Road in White Pigeon Township in St. Joseph County.

Other items that were stolen include chainsaws, a riding lawn tractor and a yellow tri-axle implement trailer, trooper say.