Troopers look for missing man in SW Michigan

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are asking for help in finding a missing man they say could be in danger.

Authorities believe Paul Roy, 78, was last seen in the area of Galien or Niles.

Troopers say Roy was supposed to arrive for an appointment at 9 a.m. He called someone around 8:43 a.m. saying he was lost, describing the Niles area. Authorities believe he may have also been in the Galien area.

Roy is described as 5-foot-10, weighing about 160 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray sweater with a vertical diamond pattern and dark colored slacks. He also wears glasses.

Roy was driving a maroon 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate of EDB4934.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lincoln Township Police Department at 269.429.2444.