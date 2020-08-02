Troopers look for 2 adult foster care home runaways

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for two missing women who ran away from an adult foster care home near Coldwater Township early Saturday morning.

The Michigan State Police have issued Endangered Missing advisories for Char Gillum and Shelley Cunningham.

Troopers say both women were heard talking about running away to Battle Creek with someone named James.

They were last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday in the garage of the home at 126 Gail Ann Drive.

Char Gillum is 37 years old. She is white, has blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing white and blue striped pants with a black tank top.

Shelley Cunningham is 51 years old. She is white, has brown hair, is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a light blue tank top. A photo of Cunningham has not been provided.

Authorities say both women have mental disabilities that require them to be supervised at the adult facility.

Troopers say the women don’t have access to a car. They could be on foot or may have been picked up and taken to the Battle Creek area.

If anyone has seen Gillum or Cunningham, call 911 or the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500. You can also call Detective Sgt. Todd Peterson at 269.506.1179.