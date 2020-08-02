Troopers investigate thefts, 2 stolen cars in St. Joseph Co.

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating several larcenies in St. Joseph County involving two stolen cars.

The Michigan State Police says the incidents happened early Saturday morning.

They say suspects in two stolen cars were seen stopping at multiple homes in Fabius and Lockport townships, stealing items from other cars.

Surveillance video shows three people were involved in the incidents, authorities say.

One of the cars, a 2011 Chevy Malibu, was recovered. The other car, a 2018 Chevy Traverse, is still missing, troopers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lackey or Detective Sgt. Todd Peterson at 269.558.0500.