Troopers investigate St. Joseph Co. church break-in

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating a break-in at a church in southwestern Michigan.
It happened between midnight and 4 a.m. on June 16 at the Light and Life Wesleyan Church on Hoffman Road in St. Joseph County’s Fabius Township, near Three Rivers.
Many valuable items were taken during the break-in, according to the Michigan State Police.
Troopers released photos of the suspects in the hopes of identifying them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.