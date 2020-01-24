Troopers divert scam; SW MI woman gets money back

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers were able to save an elderly woman from being scammed out of $15,000 in Branch County.

The woman was contacted by a person she believed to be her grandson. The fraudster claimed he was in court for an at-fault crash and needed $15,000 to be released, troopers say.

Authorities say she withdrew the money from the bank and sent it via FedEx to the scammers.

Later, the woman had second thoughts and called state police.

After hearing her story, the trooper immediately contacted FedEx. Authorities were able to intercept the package and return it to the woman, police say.

“Due to the timely and thorough work by the investigating trooper, this victim did not fall prey to a scam and was fortunate to have a good portion of her life savings returned to her,” MSP said in a release.

Troopers would like to remind people to be skeptical of people soliciting money over the phone.