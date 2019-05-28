Southwest Michigan

Tornado Watch over in southwest Michigan

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 03:03 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:30 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Tornado Watch for Berrien, Branch, Cass and St. Joseph counties initially scheduled until 10 p.m. was canceled early Monday night.

Everyone in West Michigan had a chance of seeing strong to severe storms Monday with heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail possible. Storms approached the Michigan lakeshore around 4 p.m. with some of the strongest happening around 9 p.m.

There were tornado warnings in effect in Illinois, northern Indiana and Berrien and Cass counties Monday. No actual tornadoes were spotted in Michigan, but there was a funnel cloud sighted in Dyer, Indiana, south of Chicago.

