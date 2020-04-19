Three Rivers Police searching for robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public’s helping in finding the man that robbed and showed a handgun at a Three Rivers liquor store.

Officials said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night to the Northside Beverage liquor store located at the corner of North Main street and East Prutzman Street. According to authorities, the suspect came into the store while the clerk was in the back office and got behind the counter. There he grabbed alcohol, cigarettes, and cash from the register. The clerk saw the suspect as he was leaving out the front door and confronted him, that is where the suspect pulled a black semi auto style pistol at the clerk.

Police are describing the suspect as 6’1”, stocky build, blue eyes, wearing a white bandanna on his face, black sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at 269.278.1235 or Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195.