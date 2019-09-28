Three injured from crash in Cass County

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Three people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Cass County Sheriff’s responded to an accident at M-51 and Warren Road where a car went into the wrong lane and crashed head on with another vehicle.

56-year-old Vicky Light and 57-year-old Brad Light of Niles were driving southbound on M-51 when another vehicle struck them head on.

Both were rushed to a local hospital with injuries

The vehicle that caused the accident left the scene. The passenger of the vehicle at fault is 31-year-old Shipshewana resident Kimberly McCann who also sustained injuries. The driver of that vehicle is still unidentified.

Deputies say alcohol does appear to be a factor.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.