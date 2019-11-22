Threat prompts early closure of Three Rivers school

The logo of Three Rivers Community Schools.

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the person who made a threat that prompted Three Rivers High School to close early.

Officials say the school was placed on a soft lockdown just before 10 a.m. Friday due to a threat.

Officers requested to do an extensive search of the building. The high school was dismissed at 11:30 a.m to accommodate their request, according to Three Rivers Community Schools.

School officials say the person who made the threat has been removed from the school and will face disciplinary action.

The school is expected to be open on Monday.