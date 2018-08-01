Thieves steal from Calhoun Co. homes with owners inside

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives are searching for home security video of bold burglars who targeted homes while people were inside them.

The burglaries happened between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Binder Park Hills subdivision, near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township, south of Battle Creek and Binder Park Zoo.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects got into three homes through garage doors and made their way into the kitchen of one of the homes. The burglars took wallets, purses and money from all of the homes.

Anyone whose home surveillance system captured video of the suspects or crimes is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s detective bureau at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.