Thieves rip off wall in SW MI business break-in

Posted: May 04, 2019 11:58 AM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 11:58 AM EDT

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — St. Joseph County deputies are looking for a set of determined thieves in an unconventional business break-in.

An employee of Morton Building Inc. discovered the crime around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. The business is located near where M-60 and US-131 meet near Three Rivers.

Deputies say the burglars ripped off the exterior metal of the building then pushed their way through the interior wall. Once inside, the thieves opened the overhead door, pulled in a vehicle and loaded it up with numerous power tools, including some DeWalt cordless tools.

Investigators say then took off in the vehicle through the open overhead door.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Deputy McCoy at 269.467.9045 ext. 316.

