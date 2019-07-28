Teen shot, killed in Cass Co.

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A shooting that left a teenager dead this morning is being investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say 18-year-old Dayman Chatman of South Bend, IN was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Yankee St., about a mile and a half southeast of Niles Highschool around 2:00 a.m.

Chatman was attending a large gathering at a residence where the home owner was reportedly not present.

No arrests have been made at this time. Deputies are seeking additional witnesses for questioning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269.445.1560 or their anonymous tip line.