Teen killed in single-car crash in St. Joseph County

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a teen driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County Tuesday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Covered Bridge Road near Leland Road in Nottawa Township, east of Three Rivers.

Deputies found out a vehicle was heading northbound on Covered Bridge Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Three River woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Karly Alexandrea Bingaman.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.