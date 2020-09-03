Teen injured in hit-run near Niles; driver arrested

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian, injuring her, south of Niles, police say.

Michigan State Police say the pedestrian was hit along 17th Street south of Fulkerson Avenue in Niles Township around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the northbound car drifted across the road and into the southbound lane before hitting a 15-year-old Niles girl who was walking on the shoulder.

The girl sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver took off, after which MSP says she continued to run red lights and stop signs. There was a 911 call when someone spotted her run a light at the intersection of S. 11th and Main streets in Niles. The caller followed the car, telling dispatchers where it was until it stopped at a home.

There, MSP found the driver and arrested her for drunken driving causing injury and leaving the scene of a crash. Her name wasn’t released pending arraignment, but police say she is a 34-year-old from South Bend, Indiana.

