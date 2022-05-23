BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Benton Harbor.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of Oden Street and East Main Street after receiving complaints of shots fired.

Responding officers found a handgun in the road and evidence of a shooting.

While they were investigating, the officers were told that a 19-year-old Benton Harbor man had been dropped off at the hospital. BHDPS said that he was seriously injured. His condition is unknown.

An investigation showed that the man was injured in the shooting on Oden Street, BHDPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tipline at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP (7867).

This incident remains under investigation.