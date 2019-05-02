Southwest Michigan

Teen held after allegedly seeking gun to shoot students

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy who wanted to shoot several students at his high school in southwestern Michigan sought help from other students in a failed attempt to get a gun.

The Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department says it got a call Wednesday afternoon from the principal at Berrien Springs High School who had received a tip passed along from a state tip line.

Police say multiple students heard the boy talk about wanting to get a weapon. They say the boy wanted to shoot fellow students before shooting himself.

Police say no weapons were seen at the school or obtained by the boy. He's being held at the Berrien County Juvenile Center on a charge of threatening to commit violence.

