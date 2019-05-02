Southwest Michigan

Tanker truck rollover causing backups on I-94

By:

Posted: May 02, 2019 04:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 06:07 PM EDT

Tanker truck rollover causing backups on I-94

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck crash between Paw Paw and Mattawan is causing traffic backups on I-94.

Michigan State Police said an eastbound tanker truck rolled over at mile marker 63. The driver was taken to the hospital; the severity of that person's injuries is not yet known.

MSP said the truck was hauling about 4,400 gallons of motor oil.

The left lanes in both the east and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours while the crash is investigated and cleaned up.

Michigan Department of Transportation cameras show traffic at nearly a standstill. There are backups past Paw Paw in the eastbound lanes and past Mattawan in the westbound lanes.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic conditions

MSP is advising people to avoid the area.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries