Tanker truck rollover causing backups on I-94

The scene of a tanker truck rollover on I-94 east of Paw Paw that caused backups in both directions. (May 2, 2019)

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck crash between Paw Paw and Mattawan is causing traffic backups on I-94.

Michigan State Police said an eastbound tanker truck rolled over at mile marker 63. The driver was taken to the hospital; the severity of that person's injuries is not yet known.

MSP said the truck was hauling about 4,400 gallons of motor oil.

The left lanes in both the east and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours while the crash is investigated and cleaned up.

Michigan Department of Transportation cameras show traffic at nearly a standstill. There are backups past Paw Paw in the eastbound lanes and past Mattawan in the westbound lanes.

MSP is advising people to avoid the area.