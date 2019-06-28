Swimming warning lifted at South Haven beach

Southwest Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials have lifted the swimming advisory for South Beach in South Haven.

Based on testing samples from Thursday, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department said South Beach is now open for swimming. It comes days after elevated levels of E. coli were detected.

E. coli can cause illnesses including diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illnesses and pneumonia, among other things.

South Haven officials say North Beach has been tested and met the state’s standards for swimming. 

