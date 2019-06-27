SWET: South Haven drug bust, chase leads to arrest

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who tried to outrun police during a drug bust at a South Haven Walmart is facing charges.

The Southwest Enforcement Team says 24-year-old John Louis Booker was taken into custody Wednesday, after a two-month investigation into a crystal methamphetamine operation in South Haven and Paw Paw. Detectives say they took about 6 ounces of crystal meth during the investigation.

SWET says when its detectives tried to arrest Booker at the South Haven Walmart on 73rd Street, he took off in a vehicle, leading several cruisers on a chase. Officers say Booker eventually ditched his vehicle and tried to run but was quickly arrested with the help of K-9 officers.

Booker was jailed on eight charges, including four counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver crystal meth, fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing police and destruction of evidence.

A passenger in Booker’s car was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant, authorities say.