SW MI woman hit, killed while fetching clothing in road

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Southwest Michigan woman was trying to retrieve a piece of clothing in a road when she was hit by a car and died.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Candace Rae Barna of Niles died at the scene of the crash, which happened on North 5 Street near Pucker Street in Niles Township shortly after noon on Sunday.

Barna was a passenger on a motorcycle when she lost the piece of clothing. The driver of the Toyota Camry that hit her said she saw Barna walk into the road, but couldn’t avoid her.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.