SW MI suspect featured in national TV show arrested

ST JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Berrien County suspect who has been on the run was arrested Tuesday after being featured on “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on Investigative Discovery Network.

Investigators say they have been looking for 53-year-old William Troy Stanson since 2015.

He disappeared after being charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a minor by the Michigan State Police Niles Post and two counts of accosting a minor by the Bridgman Police Department.

Authorities say tips came in hours after the show aired that directly led to the location and arrest of Stanson. Days after the show aired, he was taken into custody by Mexican authorities.

Stanson has been extradited to the United States and will be transported to Berrien County.

He is expected to be charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and failure to appear for sentencing on the original charge of accosting a minor.