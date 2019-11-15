SW MI mom sentenced to prison for abusing 7-month-old

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman will spend years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse after her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized with skull fractures and bruising.

On Friday, a St. Joseph County judge sentenced Angel Rickett to serve eight to 40 years in prison. In October, Rickett pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse.

In March, the Constantine Police Department said it was notified by Three Rivers officers that the baby had come into the emergency room there and doctors suspected abuse.

Doctors told investigators that the child’s injuries didn’t line up with her mother’s story that she had fallen off the couch and onto the floor at their home at the Elm Tree Apartments in Constantine.

Officers say the investigation found that Rickett shook the baby, causing her head to hit the wall and that she slapped her in the face.