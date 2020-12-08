SW MI man dies after shooting near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Benton Township man is dead after a shooting.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Briarwood Apartments along Union Avenue near Benton Harbor.

Witnesses told police two men were arguing in a parking lot, and two to three gunshots were fired. Witnesses heard one of the men stating he was shot and vehicles driving away from the scene, according to the Benton Township Police Department.

Officers say they were told the man was taken to the hospital, where he died. The victim had two gunshot wounds to the chest, police say.

Investigators say they have not located a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.