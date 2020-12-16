SW MI company ordered to pay employees back wages

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A janitorial services company based in St. Joseph County has been ordered to pay 11 employees $10,000 in back wages and liquidation damages, the U.S. Department of Labor says.

The DOL says Shoreline Building Services LLC and its owner, Crystal Middleton, violated overtime pay regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

DOL investigators found that the company didn’t pay employees overtime after they worked more than 40 hours in workweek. The company instead paid them overtime based on a pay period of two weeks or longer.

Investigators also found the overtime was calculated incorrectly for employees working several positions at different pay rates. Shoreline Building Services also didn’t pay employees travel time between worksites.

Shoreline Building Services did not keep accurate records of the amount of hours employees worked per day and week, DOL said.

A judge on Oct. 31 ordered the company to pay the employees back wages and follow FLSA record keeping requirements.



More information on FLSA and federal laws enforced, along with resources, can be found on the Department of Labor’s website.