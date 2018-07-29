SUV slams into tree along I-196 near South Haven

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A car is pulled from a deep ditch off I-196 south of South Haven. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services - July 28, 2018)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free a man from his SUV after a crash along I-196 south of South Haven Saturday.

The man was headed south near 20th Avenue in South Haven Township when his Toyota Highlander left the highway, went airborne and then crashed into a tree, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.

Photos that SHAES posted to its Facebook page show the SUV ended up in a deep ditch off the highway. The photos also show crews using the Jaws of Life to cut open the SUV.

Emergency responders say the man wasn't seriously injured.