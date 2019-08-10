Suspected drunk driver injured in Cass Co. Crash

Southwest Michigan

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Cass County Sheriffs respond to injury crash. 1:20am 08/10/19

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 34-year-old Hudson, Indiana man suffered a head injury after a single car crash in Cass County.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Joshua Lee Austin struck a tree in the 69000 block of South River Road south of US-12 in Porter Township, east of Three Rivers.

Austin was driving southbound on South River Road when he drove off the road striking a tree and chain link fence.

Austin suffered a head injury as a result of the crash and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance.

Authorities say alcohol appears to be a factor and seat belts were not worn during the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s office at 269.445.2481.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links