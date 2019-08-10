Suspected drunk driver injured in Cass Co. Crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 34-year-old Hudson, Indiana man suffered a head injury after a single car crash in Cass County.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Joshua Lee Austin struck a tree in the 69000 block of South River Road south of US-12 in Porter Township, east of Three Rivers.

Austin was driving southbound on South River Road when he drove off the road striking a tree and chain link fence.

Austin suffered a head injury as a result of the crash and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance.

Authorities say alcohol appears to be a factor and seat belts were not worn during the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s office at 269.445.2481.