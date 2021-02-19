Suspect shot, injured by deputy, Paw Paw officer

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wisconsin man was shot and wounded by two law enforcement officers in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a man cutting himself in the driveway of a house on Orchard Lane in Paw Paw Township. It was later discovered the man broke into the house. The homeowners didn’t know the suspect.

Before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect ran away. He was later found by a Van Buren County sheriff’s deputy and a Paw Paw police officer. The two law enforcement officers shot the suspect when he went towards them armed with a knife, according to VBCSO.

The suspect, a 49-year-old Wisconsin man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Both the deputy and officer were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by Michigan State Police, which is standard procedure.