Suspect accused of arson, assault in Van Buren Co.

BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect in a vehicle fire and an assault led police on a chase in Van Buren County.

It started when authorities were called to a vehicle fire early Friday morning on Center Street in Bangor.

Police determined the fire was an arson and were able to identify a suspect.

Later, an assault happened at the Shell Gas Station on Broadway Street in South Haven, police say.

Witnesses stated that the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, according to authorities.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle. However, authorities say when they tried to do a traffic stop, the suspect ran off.

During the chase, the suspect pointed a firearm at responding officers several times, police say.

Authorities say the suspect was able to avoid stop sticks on two occasions.

During the chase, the suspect called a resident from the original scene in Bangor, police say.

In that call, he stated he was going back to that location and he was going to make the police shoot him in front of her.

Before he could get there, police say they were able to stop his vehicle and take the suspect into custody without injury.

A pellet pistol and evidence related to the arson was found inside the vehicle, police say.

Authorities say the suspect will be facing numerous felony charges.