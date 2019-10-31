Sturgis pushes back trick or treating to Friday

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Citing windy weather, the city of Sturgis has pushed back recommended trick or treating hours to Friday.

The city advises residents to take their kids door to door for candy from between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Downtown trick or treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Sturgis cited a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service that runs until 11 p.m. Thursday, saying it could bring down tree limbs or cause power outages.

Weather is expected to be windy, cold, rainy and even snowy across West Michigan Thursday evening, but News 8 has not yet heard of any other cities pushing back recommended trick or treating times.

