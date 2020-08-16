Sturgis public safety director on administrative leave after crash

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city manager of Sturgis says Public Safety director Geoffrey Smith is on administrative leave following a crash overnight.

In a letter posted on the city Facebook page, the city manager says Smith was involved in a crash while off duty, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The city manager did not say where the crash happened.

The St. Joseph county Sheriff’s department is investigating the incident.

Smith was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and according to jail records, he was booked and posted bail.