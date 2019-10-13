Sturgis police seek help in robbery

Photos of a robbery suspect provided by the Sturgis Police Department. (Oct. 13, 2019)

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Sturgis Police Department is asking for help in finding the suspect in a robbery that happened Sunday.

The robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of E. Chicago Road and Arthur Street.

Police say the suspect is a man who was wearing a mask, black hoodie and gray sweatpants. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white car. It went southbound on Pioneer street after the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the Sturgis Police Department at 269.659.7260 or St. Joseph Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195.