Student charged for allegedly making threats, bringing gun to school

UNION CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old student was charged after allegedly bringing a handgun and making threats to Union City High School.

The boy was charged Tuesday with a threat of terrorism, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving and concealing stolen property. All the charges are felonies.

It’s connected to a threat the student allegedly made toward specific students and told others he had a handgun Monday, according to a Union City Police Department news release.

When school officials received a tip about the threat around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the school immediately went into lockdown, the release said.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, the student had left school grounds. He was found near the Union City Schools bus garage with a loaded handgun.

Investigators found the student had hidden the handgun and additional ammunition outside of the school on school ground, according to the release.

The student was lodged in the juvenile house, where he remains, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Union City Police Department at 517.741.9191.