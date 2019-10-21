Strong winds knock out power in southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Strong winds have caused power outages in southwest Michigan.

Indiana Michigan Power says some 11,300 of its customers in Berrien County were without service as of shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, as are an additional 650 in St. Joseph County and a smattering more in Kalamazoo, Van Buren and Cass counties.

Consumers Energy said it is dealing with outages, too, blaming them on wind gusts up to 50 mph along the lakeshore.

Consumers outages by county, according to the company’s interactive outage map:

  • Allegan County: 392
  • Barry County: 492
  • Branch County: 230
  • Calhoun County: 2,229
  • Ionia County: 200
  • Kalamazoo County: 616
  • Kent County: 264
  • Mecosta County: 409
  • Montcalm County: 312
  • St. Joseph County: 1,721

Consumers reminded people to stay at least 25 feet from any downed power lines, even if they don’t look like they’re energized. If you see one, call 911 and Consumers at 800.477.5050.

