State police seek man who assaulted 2 teens at park

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are searching for a man who assaulted two teens at a park near the Indiana border.

Michigan State Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Mottville Canoe Park off Riverside Drive in St. Joseph County’s Mottville Township, southwest of Three Rivers.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s to early 50s, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 with a skinny athletic build and short, light brown hair. He is believed to be driving a black 2014 to 2015 Ford F-150 extended cab with one visual door on the outside, according to an MSP news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Trooper Eric Iden at 269.558.0500 or Sgt. Todd Petersen at 269.506.1179.