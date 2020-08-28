St. Julian Winery installs 2 large storage tanks

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — St. Julian Winery in Paw Paw is expanding its capacity with the installation of two large storage tanks.

John Braganini, owner of the business, says the tanks are a major investment in the winery’s growth.

Crews used a crane to install the two 86-foot-tall tanks Friday morning.

Each can hold 70,000 gallons of wine or juice in a temperature-controlled environment.

The winery says the tanks were custom designed and brought in Wednesday on semi-trucks from St. Louis.

Braganini says St. Julian has been steadily hiring more workers every year over the past four years.

“Sales continue to grow at a double-digit rate, and we simply don’t have enough storage capacity. This is going to be a huge crop this year. We’re going to have a bumper crop because of the growing season and the heat, will allow us to crush about 5,000 tons of fruit this year,” said Braganini.

The winery hopes to have the storage tanks fully functioning within the next two weeks.