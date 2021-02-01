St. Joseph man faces child porn charges

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A St. Joseph man is facing child porn charges, the Michigan State Police announced Monday.

Alexander Paul-Ticknor Rendell, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and computer crimes.

Investigators say a large amount of child porn was found on Rendell’s computer. Authorities conducted a search warrant and evidence was taken. The suspect was also interviewed at the scene.

Rendell was arrested Jan. 29.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their kids about internet safety. Many resources are available on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s website. To report possible child sexual exploitation, visit http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.