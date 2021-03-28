St. Joseph man drowns in Lake Michigan

Rising water can be seen at Silver Beach in St. Joseph with Lake Michigan at a record high. (Feb. 10, 2020)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Berrien County say a person drowned in Lake Michigan Sunday.

St. Joseph police say they responded to the south pier at Silver Beach for a water rescue around 5:30 p.m.

They say two men from St. Joseph were on the pier when a large wave swept one of them into the lake.

Authorities say rescue efforts were not successful and that they are attempting to recover the body.

Additional details about the victim have not yet been released.

Several surrounding agencies assisted in the search.