St. Joseph County sheriff announces retirement

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The St. Joseph County sheriff is retiring.

Sheriff Bradley Balk, who has held the position since 2009, announced his decision at a Tuesday night county commission meeting.

The Sturgis Journal reports that Balk will resign effective Jan. 31, nearly a year before his term runs out. He cited a desire to spend more time with his family.

Balk, 65, has worked with the department for nearly 35 years and is the son of former St. Joseph County Sheriff Neubert Balk, according to the Journal.

The Journal also indicated that current Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite was favored to take over for Balk.