St. Joseph Co. prosecutor accused of violating bond

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The St. Joseph County prosecutor has been accused of violating the conditions of his bond linked to a drunken driving case.

Court clerks could not provide specifics about what bond condition John McDonough allegedly flouted, but the judge had told him not to buy or consume alcohol, not to go to bars and not to use illicit controlled substances.

He faces charges of operating while intoxicated and having open intoxicants in his vehicle. He was arrested May 11 after crashing his SUV into a fence near Three Rivers. No one was injured in the crash.

Records show McDonough blew a .107 on a portable breath test and then slightly below the legal driving limit of .08 about 40 minutes later.

His court case has been stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, with jury trials on hold for now.

After the crash, community members voiced concerns about McDonough’s ability to do his job, saying his office had long been disorganized and that some of the plea agreements he OK’d were questionable. They asked the county commission to call for his resignation, but the commission said it doesn’t have the power to do so.

While McDonough remains the St. Joseph County prosecutor for now, he’s about to lose the job he has held for more than a decade. He lost his August primary to challenger David Marvin. Because there are no Democrats running for the seat in November, Marvin will get it.