South Haven trims days fireworks are allowed

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven has joined a growing list of cities that have decided to limit the days people can light off fireworks.

The city council Monday approved an amendment to South Haven’s fireworks ordinance allowing residents to set off consumer fireworks only during the following days and times:

Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Jan. 1 until 1 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

June 29 to July 4, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.; July 5 if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

The city council also agreed to hike fines to a maximum of $1,000 per offense.

The new rules take effect immediately.

After years of complaints from people rattled by late-night explosions in the days surrounding federal holidays, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation late last year giving local communities more control over when fireworks can be lit.

Communities don’t have to have any restrictions if they so choose, but the new laws allow communities to whittle down the number of days consumer-grade fireworks can be lit from 30 to 12.