South Haven restaurant temporarily closes after fire

Crews contain a fire at Clementine’s restaurant in South Haven on June 20, 2020. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A South Haven restaurant will be temporarily closed after a fire.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Clementine’s restaurant on Phoenix Street in the city’s downtown.

South Haven Area Emergency Services were alerted by restaurant employees after they smelled smoke. Crews say customers were safely evacuated.

Authorities say the blaze was discovered in a first-floor kitchen wall behind a broiler.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire. It was extinguished using water to prevent contamination of other food preparation areas.

One SHAES firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. The department noted the outdoor temperature at the time was 91 degrees.

On its Facebook page, Clementine’s said it would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. It said it would announce its reopening day but doesn’t anticipate being closed for long.

The restaurant had reopened Monday after being closed for three months due to the pandemic.

Crews say the cause of the blaze is under investigation.