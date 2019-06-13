South Haven Public Schools to offer alternative education

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven Public Schools will offer an innovative, project-based, alternative path to graduation for students.

It’s called the WAY — Widening Advancements for Youth — program, and will start during the 2019 school year.

This program will be the seventh of its kind in the state. It will take place at the South Haven Campus of Lake Michigan College and will be offered to second semester freshman through 12th grade students.

Students will learn online and in-person through competency based learning. Students in WAY complete project-based courses designed by certified teachers, which are aligned to national and state standards.

“It’s a different way, a unique way. It’s a project-based innovative way to do high school, but it certainly isn’t an easy way,” said South Haven Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Schooley.

“Sometimes we assume that everybody fits into the mold of a brick and mortar high school and it’s simply not the case,” said Schooley. “To provide a different option for kids to go to school, to continue their vocational training, to dual enroll, to do things that some of the traditional high school kids do and have a bit more flexible schedule really works for some kids.”

Students in WAY will have access to local, in-person lab time with South Haven Public Schools staff and can use 24/7 virtual support from WAY experts.

Entrance to WAY South Haven is limited. Schooley hopes to have 50 students in the program. Placement will be granted through an application process. Any students interested are suggested to meet with their counselors to discuss potential transition to the WAY program.

South Haven WAY program was approved at the May 29 board of education meeting.

